Vigil@nce - ProFTPD: memory leak via mod_sftp

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, ProFTPD.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a memory leak via mod_sftp of ProFTPD, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

