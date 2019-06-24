Vigil@nce - PowerDNS: denial of service via MASTER Zone Records
August 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via MASTER Zone Records of PowerDNS, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
