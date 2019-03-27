Vigil@nce - PowerDNS: denial of service via HTTP Remote Backend RESTful

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via HTTP Remote Backend RESTful of PowerDNS, in order to trigger a denial of service.

