Vigil@nce - PowerDNS Recursor: denial of service via Cached Meta-Type DNS Query

February 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can generate a fatal error via Cached Meta-Type DNS Query of PowerDNS Recursor, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...