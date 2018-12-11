Vigil@nce - PowerDNS Recursor: denial of service via Cached Meta-Type DNS Query
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a fatal error via Cached Meta-Type DNS Query of PowerDNS Recursor, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
