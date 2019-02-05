Vigil@nce - PowerDNS Recursor: privilege escalation via Lua Hooks Not Applied
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data flow.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Lua Hooks Not Applied of PowerDNS Recursor, in order to escalate his privileges.
