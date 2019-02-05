Vigil@nce - PowerDNS Recursor: privilege escalation via Lua Hooks Not Applied

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data flow.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Lua Hooks Not Applied of PowerDNS Recursor, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...