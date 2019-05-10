Vigil@nce - PostgreSQL: privilege escalation via the Windows installer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, PostgreSQL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The PostgreSQL installer for MS-Windows does not rightly define some permissions.
