Vigil@nce - PostgreSQL: password disclosure via pg_upgrade
April 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
The tool "pg_upgrade" creates world readable temporary files including passwords.
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, PostgreSQL, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 08/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
