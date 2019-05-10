Vigil@nce - PostgreSQL: information disclosure via indexes

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, PostgreSQL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/05/2019.

Revision date: 10/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use some operators in a SQL request to PostgreSQL, in order to obtain retrieve some values from a forbidden column.

