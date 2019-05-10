Vigil@nce - PostgreSQL: information disclosure via indexes
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, PostgreSQL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/05/2019.
Revision date: 10/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use some operators in a SQL request to PostgreSQL, in order to obtain retrieve some values from a forbidden column.
