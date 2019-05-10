Vigil@nce - PostgreSQL: information disclosure via INSERT requests
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: PostgreSQL, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/05/2019.
Revision date: 10/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via INSERT of PostgreSQL, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter