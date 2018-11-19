Vigil@nce - Poppler: out-of-bounds memory reading via EmbFile-save2

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Ubuntu, WindRiver Linux.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via EmbFile::save2() of Poppler, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...