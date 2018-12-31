Vigil@nce - Poppler: memory leak via GfxColorSpace-setDisplayProfile

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a memory leak via GfxColorSpace::setDisplayProfile() of Poppler, in order to trigger a denial of service.

