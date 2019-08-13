Vigil@nce - Poppler: denial of service via SplashOutputDev-tilingPatternFill
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via SplashOutputDev::tilingPatternFill() of Poppler, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
