Vigil@nce - Polycom HDX: four vulnerabilities
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: HDX.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, client access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Polycom HDX.
