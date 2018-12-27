Vigil@nce - PoDoFo: out-of-bounds memory reading via PdfVariant-DelayedLoad
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via PdfVariant::DelayedLoad() of PoDoFo, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
