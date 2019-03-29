Vigil@nce - PoDoFo: NULL pointer dereference via PoDoFo-Impose-PdfTranslator-setSource

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via PoDoFo::Impose::PdfTranslator::setSource() of PoDoFo, in order to trigger a denial of service.

