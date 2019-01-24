Vigil@nce - Palo Alto PAN-OS: Cross Site Scripting via Management Web Interface
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Management Web Interface of Palo Alto PAN-OS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Palo Alto PAN-OS product offers a web service.
However, it does not filter received data via Management Web Interface before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Management Web Interface of Palo Alto PAN-OS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
