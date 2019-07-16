Vigil@nce - Palo Alto PAN-OS: privilege escalation via CLI Command Injection

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via CLI Command Injection of Palo Alto PAN-OS, in order to escalate his privileges.

