Vigil@nce - Palo Alto PAN-OS: privilege escalation via Management API username/password
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Management API username/password of Palo Alto PAN-OS, in order to escalate his privileges.
