Vigil@nce - Pacemaker: three vulnerabilities
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Pacemaker, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Pacemaker.
