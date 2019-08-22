Vigil@nce - PAN-OS: memory corruption via Interactive Session Rekeying
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via Interactive Session Rekeying of PAN-OS, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
