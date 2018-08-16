Vigil@nce - PAN-OS: Cross Site Scripting via GlobalProtect Response Page

October 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via GlobalProtect Response Page of PAN-OS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 16/08/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The PAN-OS product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via GlobalProtect Response Page before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via GlobalProtect Response Page of PAN-OS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

