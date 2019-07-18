Vigil@nce - Oracle Solaris: code execution via /proc/self
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Solaris.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via /proc/self of Oracle Solaris, in order to run code.
