Vigil@nce - OpenStack Octavia: privilege escalation via Client Certificate Not Required
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Client Certificate Not Required of OpenStack Octavia, in order to escalate his privileges.
