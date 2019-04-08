Vigil@nce - OpenStack Neutron: denial of service via Security Groups Separate/Overlapping Port Ranges
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Security Groups Separate/Overlapping Port Ranges of OpenStack Neutron, in order to trigger a denial of service.
