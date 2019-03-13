Vigil@nce - OpenStack Neutron: privilege escalation via Iptables Unsupported Destination Port

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, RHEL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data flow, denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Iptables Unsupported Destination Port of OpenStack Neutron, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...