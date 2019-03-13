Vigil@nce - OpenStack Neutron: privilege escalation via Iptables Unsupported Destination Port
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data flow, denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Iptables Unsupported Destination Port of OpenStack Neutron, in order to escalate his privileges.
