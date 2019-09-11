Vigil@nce - OpenSSL: information disclosure via PKCS7/CMS Padding Oracle

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SNS, Debian, Data ONTAP 7-Mode, OpenSSL, openSUSE Leap, VirtualBox, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, WinSCP.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via PKCS7/CMS Padding Oracle of OpenSSL, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

