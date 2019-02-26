Vigil@nce - OpenSSL 1.0.2: information disclosure via 0-byte Record Padding Oracle
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SDS, SES, SNS, Debian, AIX, IBM i, MariaDB
precise, MySQL Community, MySQL Enterprise, Nodejs Core, OpenSSL,
openSUSE Leap, Solaris, Percona Server, SIMATIC, Slackware, SUSE
Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Synology DS***, Synology RS***,
Nessus, Ubuntu, WinSCP.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via 0-byte Record Padding Oracle of OpenSSL 1.0.2, in order to obtain sensitive information.
