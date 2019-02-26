Vigil@nce - OpenSSL 1.0.2: information disclosure via 0-byte Record Padding Oracle

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SDS, SES, SNS, Debian, AIX, IBM i, MariaDB precise, MySQL Community, MySQL Enterprise, Nodejs Core, OpenSSL, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, Percona Server, SIMATIC, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Synology DS***, Synology RS***, Nessus, Ubuntu, WinSCP.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via 0-byte Record Padding Oracle of OpenSSL 1.0.2, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

