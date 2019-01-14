Vigil@nce - OpenSSH scp, PuTTY PSCP: spoofing via Scp Client ANSI Codes File Hidding
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OpenSSH, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: disguisement.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can spoof displayed filenames on the scp client of OpenSSH and PuTTY, in order to deceive the victim.
