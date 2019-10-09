Vigil@nce - OpenSSH: integer overflow via Experimental XMSS Key Type

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OpenSSH.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an integer overflow via Experimental XMSS Key Type of OpenSSH, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...