Vigil@nce - OpenLDAP: privilege escalation via rootDN

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OpenLDAP, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via rootDN of OpenLDAP, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

