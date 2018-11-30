Vigil@nce - OpenBSD: memory leak via Sockets SCM_RIGHTS MSG_PEEK

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OpenBSD.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a memory leak via Sockets SCM_RIGHTS MSG_PEEK of OpenBSD, in order to trigger a denial of service.

