Vigil@nce - OpenBSD: memory leak via Sockets SCM_RIGHTS MSG_PEEK
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OpenBSD.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak via Sockets SCM_RIGHTS MSG_PEEK of OpenBSD, in order to trigger a denial of service.
