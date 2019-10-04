Vigil@nce - OpenBSD: information disclosure via dhcpd
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OpenBSD.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via dhcpd of OpenBSD, in order to obtain sensitive information.
