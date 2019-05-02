Vigil@nce - OpenBSD: denial of service via IPv6
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OpenBSD.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: privileged shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can create malicious IPv6 packets to OpenBSD, in order to trigger a denial of service.
