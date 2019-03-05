Vigil@nce - Open Build Service: three vulnerabilities
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Open Build Service.
