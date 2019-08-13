Vigil@nce - Open Build Service osc: Man-in-the-Middle

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle on Open Build Service osc, in order to read or write data in the session.

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Open Build Service osc product uses the TLS protocol, in order to create secure sessions.

However, the X.509 certificate and the service identity are not correctly checked.

An attacker can therefore act as a Man-in-the-Middle on Open Build Service osc, in order to read or write data in the session.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...