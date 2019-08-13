Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Security Vulnerability

Vigil@nce - Open Build Service osc: Man-in-the-Middle

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle on Open Build Service osc, in order to read or write data in the session.

- Impacted products: openSUSE Leap.
- Severity: 2/4.
- Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
- Provenance: internet server.
- Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
- Creation date: 13/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Open Build Service osc product uses the TLS protocol, in order to create secure sessions.

However, the X.509 certificate and the service identity are not correctly checked.

An attacker can therefore act as a Man-in-the-Middle on Open Build Service osc, in order to read or write data in the session.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 