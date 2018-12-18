Vigil@nce - OVMF: information disclosure via AuthVariable Timestamp
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via AuthVariable Timestamp of OVMF, in order to obtain sensitive information.
