Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: Cross Site Scripting

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of OTRS Help Desk, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site. Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The OTRS Help Desk product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of OTRS Help Desk, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

