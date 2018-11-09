Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: Cross Site Scripting via Admin User
November 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Admin User of OTRS Help Desk, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.
Severity: 1/4.
Creation date: 09/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The OTRS Help Desk product offers a web service.
However, it does not filter received data via Admin User before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Admin User of OTRS Help Desk, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
