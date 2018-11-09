Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: Cross Site Scripting via Admin User

November 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Admin User of OTRS Help Desk, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.

Severity: 1/4.

Creation date: 09/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The OTRS Help Desk product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via Admin User before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Admin User of OTRS Help Desk, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

