Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: information disclosure via Search Results Company Tickets
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Search Results Company Tickets of OTRS Help Desk, in order to obtain sensitive information.
