Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: information disclosure via Search Results Company Tickets

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Search Results Company Tickets of OTRS Help Desk, in order to obtain sensitive information.

