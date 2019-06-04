Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: information disclosure via the search function

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via the search function of OTRS Help Desk, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...