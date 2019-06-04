Vigil@nce - OTRS Help Desk: information disclosure via the search function
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OTRS Help Desk.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via the search function of OTRS Help Desk, in order to obtain sensitive information.
