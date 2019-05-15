Vigil@nce - Node.js web3: privilege escalation via Insecure Credential Storage
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Insecure Credential Storage of Node.js web3, in order to escalate his privileges.
