Vigil@nce - Node.js tar: file corruption

August 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive, RHEL.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can create a hard link, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of Node.js tar.
