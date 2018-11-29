Search
Vigil@nce - Node.js takeapeek: directory traversal

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

- Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
- Severity: 2/4.
- Consequences: data reading.
- Provenance: internet client.
- Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
- Creation date: 29/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories of Node.js takeapeek, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...




