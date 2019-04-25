Vigil@nce - Node.js redbird: use of an obsolete version of TLS
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use known attacks against TLS 1.0 with a Node.js server with redbird, in order to obtain sensitive information.
