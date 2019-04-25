Vigil@nce - Node.js redbird: use of an obsolete version of TLS

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use known attacks against TLS 1.0 with a Node.js server with redbird, in order to obtain sensitive information.

