Vigil@nce - Node.js react-marked-markdown: Cross Site Scripting via HREF Attributes

July 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via HREF Attributes of Node.js react-marked-markdown, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 18/05/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The react-marked-markdown module can be installed on Node.js.

However, it does not filter received data via HREF Attributes before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via HREF Attributes of Node.js react-marked-markdown, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

