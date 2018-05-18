Vigil@nce - Node.js react-marked-markdown: Cross Site Scripting via HREF Attributes
July 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via HREF Attributes of Node.js react-marked-markdown, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 18/05/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The react-marked-markdown module can be installed on Node.js.
However, it does not filter received data via HREF Attributes before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via HREF Attributes of Node.js react-marked-markdown, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
