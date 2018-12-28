Vigil@nce - Node.js rails-session-decoder: information disclosure via Unchecked Cookies MAC
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Unchecked Cookies MAC of Node.js rails-session-decoder, in order to obtain sensitive information.
