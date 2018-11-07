Vigil@nce - Node.js pem: information disclosure via readPkcs12
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via readPkcs12 of Node.js pem, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter