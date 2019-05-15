Vigil@nce - Node.js modules: Discord account spoofing via malicious packages

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker spread a malware hidden in some Node.js modules, in order to steal Discord access tokens.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

