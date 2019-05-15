Vigil@nce - Node.js modules: Discord account spoofing via malicious packages
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker spread a malware hidden in some Node.js modules, in order to steal Discord access tokens.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter