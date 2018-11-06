Vigil@nce - Node.js merge: privilege escalation via Prototype Pollution

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Prototype Pollution of Node.js merge, in order to escalate his privileges.

