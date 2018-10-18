Vigil@nce - Node.js merge: data change via Prototype Pollution

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a prototype pollution of Node.js merge, in order to read or alter data.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...