Vigil@nce - Node.js merge: data change via Prototype Pollution
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a prototype pollution of Node.js merge, in order to read or alter data.
